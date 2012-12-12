Quantcast

George Huguely Murder Case Moves to Richmond

Posted: Updated: Dec 12, 2012 04:29 PM EST

The case against convicted murderer George Huguely moves to Richmond.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk Llezelle Dugger loaded up four boxes of files in a car Wednesday afternoon.  Two of the boxes are sealed.  Dugger, along with a court bailiff, drove them to the Virginia Court of Appeals building.

Huguely is seeking a new trial following his second-degree murder conviction. 

"The court of appeals asked that we not send anything that has DNA or bulky," Dugger said.  "If they want it later on, they can call us and we can deliver it at that a point."

NBC29 Legal Analyst Lloyd Snook said, "My guess is that the court of appeals will probably grant the appeal because it's a publicly interesting case."

Huguely killed his ex-girlfriend and former University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010.  He's currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.

