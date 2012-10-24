Huguely Murder Conviction Appeal Delayed

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

George Huguely's second-degree murder appeal has been delayed.

On Monday Huguely's defense team filed a request with the Virginia Court of Appeals for an extension to file transcripts from the case. The transcripts were due at the end of this month.

The case will not be officially transferred to Richmond until December.

Earlier this year Huguely was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.

Huguely is now serving a 23-year prison sentence.