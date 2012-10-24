Quantcast

Huguely Murder Conviction Appeal Delayed

Posted: Updated:

George Huguely's second-degree murder appeal has been delayed.

On Monday Huguely's defense team filed a request with the Virginia Court of Appeals for an extension to file transcripts from the case. The transcripts were due at the end of this month.

The case will not be officially transferred to Richmond until December.

Earlier this year Huguely was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.

Huguely is now serving a 23-year prison sentence.

  • Huguely Murder Conviction Appeal DelayedMore>>

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story