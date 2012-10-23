Huguely Serving Sentence at Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

OAKWOOD, Va. (AP) - A former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted in the beating death of his ex-girlfriend is serving his 23-year prison sentence in the remote western corner of the state.

George W. Huguely V was assigned in mid-October to Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Oakwood, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections website. He is among nearly 900 inmates at the Buchanan County prison.

The 24-year-old Chevy Chase, Md., man was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the May 2010 slaying of 22-year-old Yeardley Love. The Cockeysville, Md., woman was found dead in her Charlottesville bedroom after Huguely confronted Love after a day of heavy drinking.

Keen Mountain lists Huguely's projected release date as May 2030.

Huguely's attorneys are appealing his conviction.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.