Huguely Serving Sentence at Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Posted: Updated: Oct 23, 2012 01:32 PM EDT

OAKWOOD, Va. (AP) - A former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted in the beating death of his ex-girlfriend is serving his 23-year prison sentence in the remote western corner of the state.

George W. Huguely V was assigned in mid-October to Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Oakwood, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections website. He is among nearly 900 inmates at the Buchanan County prison.

The 24-year-old Chevy Chase, Md., man was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the May 2010 slaying of 22-year-old Yeardley Love. The Cockeysville, Md., woman was found dead in her Charlottesville bedroom after Huguely confronted Love after a day of heavy drinking.

Keen Mountain lists Huguely's projected release date as May 2030.

Huguely's attorneys are appealing his conviction.

