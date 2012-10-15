TV Show Generates Tips in Morgan Harrington Slaying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A television show's segment on the slaying of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington is generating tips for investigators.

WRIC-TV says Virginia State Police received six new tips after "America's Most Wanted" aired the segment on the investigation Friday.

Harrington was last seen in October 2009 after she left a Metallica show in Charlottesville. Her remains were found in January 2010 in a hayfield in Albemarle County.

The FBI has said a suspect in a 2005 sexual assault in Fairfax County has been forensically linked to the Harrington case.

Metallica recorded a public service video as part of a law enforcement publicity blitz to try to catch the man.

