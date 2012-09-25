Date Set in Fluvanna Corrections Center for Women Lawsuit

Date Set in Fluvanna Corrections Center for Women LawsuitPosted: Updated: Oct 09, 2012 06:02 PM
Date Set in Fluvanna Corrections Center for Women LawsuitMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story