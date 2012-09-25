Date Set in Fluvanna Corrections Center for Women Lawsuit

A federal judge in Charlottesville has set a trial date for a class action lawsuit filed by five prisoners at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

The Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center filed the suit in federal court in July. It alleges the Virginia Department of Corrections and its health care contractor fail to provide proper medical care and timely treatment to prisoners.

A nine-day jury trial is scheduled to begin October 15 of next year. First, a judge will consider a defense request to dismiss the case on that same date this year.