Huguely Attorneys File Notice of Appeal

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Attorneys representing George Huguely in the University of Virginia lacrosse murder case are now officially asking an appeals court to overturn the jury's verdicts.

Huguely's attorneys filed the notice of appeal Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court, where he was convicted earlier this year in the May 2010 slaying of Yeardley Love. Huguely was sentenced in August to 23 years in prison.

The appeal comes as little surprise to those who followed Huguely's conviction for the second-degree murder of Love. (Click here for case background information.)

NBC29 Legal Analyst Lloyd Snook said, "First of all, there will not be new evidence. The only thing that the court is going to have to look at is what was already put into the record of the trial court. So, no new evidence, maybe some new arguments, but again... they should only look at the arguments that have been made, not completely new arguments."

Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman Larry Traylor said Huguely has been transferred to state custody. He is currently at Powhatan Correctional Center.

Attorneys for the Chevy Chase, Md., defendant did not outline a basis for their appeal. A trial judge rejected a number of claims in August when Huguely sought a new trial, including improper jury instructions.

Love was also a lacrosse player for UVA. The 22-year-old woman was from suburban Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.