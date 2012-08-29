Huguely to be Sentenced Thursday

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Convicted murderer George Huguely is back in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday to find out how long he'll spend in prison.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and fellow UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Click here for case background information.

The 1:00 p.m. hearing is slated for four hours and it's expected to be a very emotional one. The jury recommended Huguely serve 26 years. That's 25 years for second-degree murder and one for grand larceny.

Per Virginia law, the judge cannot go higher than the jury recommendation. It's expected that his victim, Yeardley Love's family will be in court.