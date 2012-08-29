Quantcast

Huguely to be Sentenced Thursday

Posted: Updated: Aug 29, 2012 10:04 PM EDT

Convicted murderer George Huguely is back in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday to find out how long he'll spend in prison.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and fellow UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Click here for case background information.

The 1:00 p.m. hearing is slated for four hours and it's expected to be a very emotional one. The jury recommended Huguely serve 26 years. That's 25 years for second-degree murder and one for grand larceny.

Per Virginia law, the judge cannot go higher than the jury recommendation. It's expected that his victim, Yeardley Love's family will be in court.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

