Huguely New Trial Request Denied

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

George Huguely, the former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love, will not get a retrial at this point. Judge Edward Hogshire made the decision Wednesday following a three-hour long hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

The Chevy Chase, Md., man was convicted in February of killing the suburban Baltimore woman in a violent encounter May 2010 after a day of binge drinking by Huguely.

Huguely's defense team argued nine different points about why he should get a new trial and the judge struck down every single one of them. Some of reasons included jury bias against Huguely, defense attorney Rhonda Quagliana's illness during the trial and jury instructions concerning the word malice.

Judge Hogshire said he vetted jurors to the best of his ability and bent over backwards for Huguely's defense team.

NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook, said, "A motion for a retrial is very rarely granted - ever. It just doesn't happen very often. It is perhaps less likely to happen in a case like this, where both sides were very thoroughly prepared and there really weren't a lot of surprises or shouldn't have been during the trial."

Wednesday's hearing sets up the next phase of this case - appealing it to a higher court. But the clock on that does not start until after the final order is entered in the second-degree murder case, which will be entered after Huguely is sentenced next Thursday.

He faces up to 26 years in prison for killing Yeardley Love.