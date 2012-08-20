Quantcast

Judge Denies Brady Violation Request in Huguely Case

Posted: Updated:

A Charlottesville judge has denied a request from George Huguely's legal team to have a new evidentiary hearing.

In a written opinion Monday, Judge Edward Hogshire said Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman did not commit a Brady violation.  The Brady issue says the commonwealth must provide evidence to the defense that could impeach a witnesses' credibility. [Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S. Ct. 1194 (1963)].

Huguely's attorneys alleged that Chapman withheld information about a pending civil lawsuit from victim Yeardley Love's family.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and fellow UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Click here for case background information.

Both sides will be back in court on Wednesday on a retrial request by Huguely. 

  • Judge Denies Brady Violation Request in Huguely CaseMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story