Judge Denies Brady Violation Request in Huguely Case

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

A Charlottesville judge has denied a request from George Huguely's legal team to have a new evidentiary hearing.

In a written opinion Monday, Judge Edward Hogshire said Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman did not commit a Brady violation. The Brady issue says the commonwealth must provide evidence to the defense that could impeach a witnesses' credibility. [Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S. Ct. 1194 (1963)].

Huguely's attorneys alleged that Chapman withheld information about a pending civil lawsuit from victim Yeardley Love's family.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and fellow UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Click here for case background information.

Both sides will be back in court on Wednesday on a retrial request by Huguely.