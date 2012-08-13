Quantcast

Huguely Case to Move Forward, Sentencing Set for August 30

Posted: Updated: Aug 14, 2012 11:13 AM EDT

George Huguely's second-degree murder case will move forward as scheduled. On Monday, a judge ruled against a pair of motions from Huguely's defense team to stall the case.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and fellow UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.  Click here for case background information

The hearing lasted 10 minutes. Judge Edward Hogshire said he will not continue the case and it needs to stay on track.

In court, one of Huguely's attorneys said the case has been jammed up with complicated issues. Fran Lawrence insisted that there is enough evidence right now to grant Huguely a new trial.  At the top of the list of reasons is a $30 million civil lawsuit filed by the victim's family. It's a lawsuit Huguely's defense team says they should have been alerted to before the February trial.

Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman kept his comments short, saying it's time to move forward and wrap up the case. In court, Chapman explained sarcastically, "I spent the weekend not doing artwork but working on the transcript."

Lawrence quickly replied, "I'm not basking in the sun either. I'm here."

Huguely will be back in court on August 22. That's when the judge will decide if Huguely will get a new trial. Huguely's sentencing is set for August 30.  He faces up to 26 years in prison. 

Both proceedings are expected to last approximately four hours.

