Trial Date Set for Culpeper Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting

A trial date is set for the Culpeper town police officer accused of killing a woman. Daniel Harmon-Wright appeared in Culpeper County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon for a motions hearing.

His lawyers are asking for a change of venue. The judge is taking the issue under advisement for now.

No future hearings are set, but a two-week long jury trial will get underway on January 22, 2013. Harmon-Wright is accused of killing Patricia Cook during a traffic stop last February.

He is currently out on bond, charged with murder, malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle resulting in death and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.