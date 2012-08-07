Quantcast

Final Legal Briefs Filed in Huguely Case

Posted: Updated: Aug 7, 2012 06:00 PM EDT

Final legal briefs from both the defense and prosecution have been filed in the George Huguely case.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.  Click here for case background information

Huguely's defense team is accusing Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman of not disclosing the fact that Love's family was planning on filing a civil lawsuit.

The defense team is using the Brady defense - saying that Chapman withheld information about an impending civil lawsuit during the criminal trial. Huguely's defense team says had they known that, there might have been a different verdict from the jury.  Chapman says a Brady hearing shouldn't happen.

Huguely's attorneys want a new trial and are also asking for their client's sentencing date to be pushed back. Huguely is set to be sentenced later this month.  He faces up to 26 years in prison.

  • Final Legal Briefs Filed in Huguely CaseMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story