Final Legal Briefs Filed in Huguely Case

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Final legal briefs from both the defense and prosecution have been filed in the George Huguely case.

In February, the University of Virginia lacrosse player was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love. Click here for case background information.

Huguely's defense team is accusing Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman of not disclosing the fact that Love's family was planning on filing a civil lawsuit.

The defense team is using the Brady defense - saying that Chapman withheld information about an impending civil lawsuit during the criminal trial. Huguely's defense team says had they known that, there might have been a different verdict from the jury. Chapman says a Brady hearing shouldn't happen.

Huguely's attorneys want a new trial and are also asking for their client's sentencing date to be pushed back. Huguely is set to be sentenced later this month. He faces up to 26 years in prison.