Huguely Seeks Sentencing Delay

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Attorneys for a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend are asking a judge to push back his sentencing.

George Huguely was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of Yeardley Love, a member of the women's lacrosse team. Jurors recommended a sentence of 26 years.

Huguely's attorneys have asked for a new trial. They claim Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman erred by not telling them that Love's mother was planning to sue Huguely.

After a heated argument over the issue in court earlier this week, media outlets report that Huguely's attorneys filed the motion Friday asking for more time to consider their argument.

Huguely is set to be sentenced Aug. 30. His attorneys want that pushed back until after Oct. 1.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.