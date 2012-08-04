Quantcast

Huguely Seeks Sentencing Delay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Attorneys for a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend are asking a judge to push back his sentencing.

George Huguely was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of Yeardley Love, a member of the women's lacrosse team. Jurors recommended a sentence of 26 years.

Huguely's attorneys have asked for a new trial. They claim Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman erred by not telling them that Love's mother was planning to sue Huguely.

After a heated argument over the issue in court earlier this week, media outlets report that Huguely's attorneys filed the motion Friday asking for more time to consider their argument.

Huguely is set to be sentenced Aug. 30. His attorneys want that pushed back until after Oct. 1.

