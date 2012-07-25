Huguely Motions Hearing: Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom when convicted murderer George Huguely is officially sentenced next month. We are also learning new details about Huguely and his victim's family.

A motions hearing on the issue of having a camera in the courtroom was held in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to George Huguely's trial in February Judge Hogshire said a camera in the courtroom would be too disruptive to the jury. With the jury now out of the equation, NBC29 asked Judge Edward Hogshire to allow a camera in the courtroom on August 30, the day Huguely is officially sentenced for killing Yeardley Love.

Judge Hogshire denied the request. He said he wanted to keep cameras out because the case is unique. Hogshire also said pending civil lawsuits and testimony from young witnesses at the sentencing hearing were reasons for denying the request.

Meanwhile, a new court filing indicates that Huguely attempted to contact Yeardley Love's mother and sister about a potential civil lawsuit ahead of his murder trial. The filing is Huguely's final response to set aside the second-degree murder conviction and have a new trial.

Huguely is using the Brady defense - saying that Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman withheld information about an impending civil lawsuit during the criminal trial. Huguely's defense team says had they known that, there might have been a different verdict from the jury.

A hearing on that motion and others is set for August 22.

Huguely faces up to 26-years in jail for his second-degree murder conviction.