Lawyers Want Huguely Civil Suit Delayed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend say a wrongful death lawsuit against him should be suspended until the criminal case ends.

The Daily Progress reports that George Huguely's lawyers filed a motion this week in Charlottesville Circuit Court asking a judge to stay the $30 million lawsuit.

If the civil case goes to trial before the criminal case is finalized, the motion argues that Huguely's Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination could be violated.

Huguely is seeking a new trial in the criminal case.

The Chevy Chase, Md., man was convicted in February of second-degree murder and grand larceny in the May 2010 death of Yeardley Love of suburban Baltimore.

Love's mother, Sharon Love, filed the lawsuit April 26.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com