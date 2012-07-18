Quantcast

Response Filed in Huguely Motion

Posted: Updated: Jul 18, 2012 04:20 PM

Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney David Chapman has responded to a charge that he committed a Brady violation in the George Huguely murder trial.

Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information

In June, the defense claimed Chapman committed a Brady violation - (Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S. Ct. 1194 (1963). The Brady issue says the commonwealth must provide evidence to the defense that could impeach a witnesses' credibility.

The defense claimed Chapman knew that Yeardley Love's mother and sister were going to file a civil lawsuit against Huguely, and they should not have testified during the trial.    

Dave Chapman says Huguely is not entitled to a new trial based on the defense team's failure to exercise due diligence when interviewing witnesses in the case.  

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

