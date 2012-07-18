Response Filed in Huguely Motion

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

A timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney David Chapman has responded to a charge that he committed a Brady violation in the George Huguely murder trial.

Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010.

In June, the defense claimed Chapman committed a Brady violation - (Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S. Ct. 1194 (1963). The Brady issue says the commonwealth must provide evidence to the defense that could impeach a witnesses' credibility.

The defense claimed Chapman knew that Yeardley Love's mother and sister were going to file a civil lawsuit against Huguely, and they should not have testified during the trial.

Dave Chapman says Huguely is not entitled to a new trial based on the defense team's failure to exercise due diligence when interviewing witnesses in the case.