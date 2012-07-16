UVA President and Rector Release Joint Statement

The NBC29 newsroom received the following joint statement sent from University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan and Rector Helen Dragas to the university community:

This is an important moment in the history of our great University. Recent events have caused the respect that U.Va. generates to acquire a new level of energy, focusing widespread attention on our future. We are unequivocally united in the belief that the institution's future is brighter than ever. Together, we commit to harness this renewed energy to advance the University's leadership role in higher education.



Our University faces the same challenges -- many of them resource issues, both financial and human -- as our peer institutions. We are prepared to address them in ways that are consistent with the vision of our founder, the integrity of our Honor Code, and the aspirations of our community.



As first steps, we will work to strengthen the networks of communication and collaboration between each other, as well as among all of our stakeholder groups: students, faculty, and staff; members of the Board of Visitors; alumni, donors, and parents; and key external constituencies in the Commonwealth and beyond. We also commit to engaging the community in the creation of a plan of action that will sustain excellence for future generations.



As leaders of U.Va., sharing a common love for the institution and its mission in the world, we pledge to work together to ensure that our University remains a beacon for superb higher education, outstanding health care, and important research. We also call on those who share our love to join us in fulfilling Jefferson's vision for the University to become the "bulwark of the human mind."



We look forward to working with you on the critical and exciting endeavors that lie ahead.



Helen E. Dragas, Rector

Teresa A. Sullivan, President

