UVA President Sullivan in Georgia to Meet with Accreditation Agency

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan is in Georgia Wednesday, meeting with the Southern Association of College and Schools (SACS) - the group that accredits the university.

UVA officials say SACS sent a letter to the university citing concerns after the recent events surrounding Teresa Sullivan's resignation and re-instatement. Rather than issue a written response, Sullivan opted to meet with them directly.

Sullivan is gathering more information as to the accrediting agency's concerns and the responses required by the university.