Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Judge to Decide if Huguely Evidence Will be Released

A judge will wait to decide if the evidence from the George Huguely murder trial will be released. An attorney representing a number of media outlets is asking that non-sensitive evidence from the trial be released for publishing.

In February, following a three-week trial, a jury found Huguely guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in May of 2010. Click here for case background information.

The attorney, H. Robert Yates says evidence is part of a public record that people should be able to access.

"Our argument is the publicity surrounding his conviction is far worse than anything that would be marginally caused by additional viewing of the evidence by the public," said Yates.

The commonwealth's attorney, Dave Chapman, and Huguely's defense team, led by Fran Lawrence and Rhonda Quagliana, are against the idea.

The earliest the judge will decide is July 13. Huguely is set to be sentenced for second-degree murder on August 30.