Quantcast

Judge to Decide if Huguely Evidence Will be Released

Posted: Updated:

A judge will wait to decide if the evidence from the George Huguely murder trial will be released.  An attorney representing a number of media outlets is asking that non-sensitive evidence from the trial be released for publishing.   

In February, following a three-week trial, a jury found Huguely guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in May of 2010.  Click here for case background information.

The attorney, H. Robert Yates says evidence is part of a public record that people should be able to access.    

"Our argument is the publicity surrounding his conviction is far worse than anything that would be marginally caused by additional viewing of the evidence by the public," said Yates.

The commonwealth's attorney, Dave Chapman, and Huguely's defense team, led by Fran Lawrence and Rhonda Quagliana, are against the idea.       

The earliest the judge will decide is July 13.  Huguely is set to be sentenced for second-degree murder on August 30.

  • Judge to Decide if Huguely Evidence Will be ReleasedMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story