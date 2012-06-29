Dragas Responds to Governor's UVA Board of Visitors Appointments

University of Virginia

Press Release





From Helen Dragas:





"I want to thank Governor McDonnell for making thoughtful new appointments to the Board, who bring with them a depth of experience in higher education, technology, finance, and health care.





"Each of us on the Board looks forward to working in a constructive and inclusive way with President Sullivan, along with students, faculty, alumni, and staff on tackling the broad challenges that face the University. Together, I'm confident that we can preserve and enhance UVA's greatness for present and future generations."