Faculty Senate Urges Community to Act with 'Grace', 'Dignity'

The NBC29 newsroom received the following email from Chair of the Faculty Senate:

Dear Colleagues,

President Sullivan's reinstatement is our focus for the next 36 hours.





We pledge to follow her example of dignity and grace in the face of crisis, and we ask you to do the same.





While the outcome of tomorrow's Board meeting is by no means certain, we want to allow members of the Board the ability to make a thoughtful and well-reasoned decision. It will be the most important vote they will cast during their service to our great University.





As a result of this untenable situation, we have found an extraordinary strength within our own community to move the University of Virginia forward. These new bonds will sustain us as we continue our support for the reinstatement of President Sullivan, and as we begin to focus on future work that will be needed to make the University stronger and better than ever.

Tomorrow we will gather on the Lawn beginning at 2:30 p.m. and remain until the Board meeting concludes. We intend to be a silent force of support for President Sullivan, as well as for members of the Board.





Let us all join together to FILL THE LAWN WITH GRACE AND DIGNITY from the Rotunda to Old Cabell Hall.





George Cohen

Chair, UVa Faculty Senate