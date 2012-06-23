Members of UVA's Council of Foundations Voice Support for Sullivan

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan is getting support from the university's alumni-supported foundations.

In a statement issued Saturday night, 14 foundation leaders write - "As individual members of the council of foundations, we move unreservedly to support President Teresa Sullivan continuing as president of the University of Virginia."

On Tuesday, the university's board of visitors will meet to vote on the terms of employment of Sullivan, who was forced to resign by members of the board just two weeks ago.

Statement by the following members of the University of Virginia's Council of Foundations in Support of President Sullivan

June 23, 2012

The Council of Foundations of the University of Virginia seeks to create an environment encouraging cooperation and collaboration between the different foundations, schools, units, and the Board of Visitors. It provides a voice from the members of the Council of Foundations to the Board of Visitors, allowing the Board of Visitors to communicate with and hear directly from the Council of Foundations.

The Council of Foundations of the University of Virginia made up of representatives of fourteen the University's separate alumni-supported foundations and representatives of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies, the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, and the U.Va. Library, has come together to issue the following statement.

As individual members of the Council of Foundations, we move unreservedly to support President Teresa Sullivan continuing as President of the University of Virginia. We also urge the foundations represented in the Council of Foundations to join us in issuing similar statements of support for President Sullivan remaining in her position.

Members of the Council of Foundations:

Jeff Walker, Chair

Taylor Armstrong

Peter Brundage

Vince Derr

Henry Dudley

Bill Fryer

Joe Gladden

Bradley Gunter

Charles Henderson, M.D.

George Hurt, M.D.

Rick Kellogg

Allison Linney

Dan Meyers

Henry Skelsey