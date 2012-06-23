Volunteers Campaign to Catch Harrington Killer

Volunteers with a campaign to catch Morgan Harrington's killer say an updated suspect sketch is attracting new leads in the murder case.

The Save the Next Girl campaign set up a booth in front of the Sticks Kebob Shop on Preston Avenue on Saturday with wristbands, t-shirts, and tip cards. Harrington disappeared after a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones arena in 2009.

Her remains were found in southern Albemarle County a few months later. The campaign says the updated sketch is increasing tips to police.

Kenny Jarels with Save the Next Girl said, "Every trip we've made to Charlottesville there's usually tips called in so were very pleased with what we've done so far, so that's why we're not giving up."

The campaign plans to set up at the Kroger store in Barracks Road Shopping Center on July 14.

If you have any information please call the Virginia State Police tip line at 434-352-3467.