UVA Arts & Sciences Dean Responds to Rumors of Cuts

A University of Virginia dean is squashing rumors of cuts to the classics programs.

In an email to professors, Arts and Sciences Dean Meredith Woo writes, "I am unaware of any suggestion from the board of visitors or any credible source that any of our departments or programs should be reduced or eliminated."

Woo dismisses a Washington Post article that mentioned Sullivan "lacked the mettle to trim or shut down" programs like classics and German.

In her email, Dean Woo says the university's classics program is financially sustainable and a magnet for major research and teaching grants.

The NBC29 newsroom received the following email Dean Woo sent to a few members of the UVA faculty.





Dear _______,





It is troubling to hear that inaccurate assertions made in recent news reports have resulted in unwarranted speculation about the future of our Classics and German departments. Let me assure you that I am unaware of any suggestion from the Board of Visitors or any credible source that any of our departments or programs should be reduced or eliminated.





I never thought I have to say something so obvious, but now I am forced to say it: the Classics program is not only a center of excellence in the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, it is highly sustainable financially. It is a magnet for major research and teaching grants. German language and literature is and will remain a vital part of the education we offer to undergraduate and graduate students.





Please let me know what else I can do to help put this disturbing rumor to rest, and I would appreciate your distributing this message to your colleagues.





Best,





MeredithMeredith Jung-En Woo, Dean

College and Graduate School of Arts and Science

University of Virginia



