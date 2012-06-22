Quantcast

Defense Team Files Rebuttal in Huguely Murder Case

George Huguely's defense team has taken another step in its fight for a new trial.

Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information

Friday, the defense filed evidence to support that the prosecution knew about the Love family's civil suit prior to the criminal trial, which would be a violation of the Brady Law. 

The law says the commonwealth must provide evidence to the defense that could impeach the credibility of a prosecution witness. During the trial, both Sharon Love, and Lexie Love, Yeardley's mother and sister respectively, testified as witnesses for the prosecution. 

The evidence included emails and a transcript from the April 19 hearing to discuss evidence from the trial.  Click here and here to view the transcript.

A judge is expected to take up the motion next Friday, June 29.

  Reported by Henry Graff

