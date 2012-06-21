UVA Board of Visitors to Meet, Discuss Sullivan's Contract

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors will meet on Tuesday, June 26 at 3:00 p.m. in the board room of the rotunda, to discuss possible changes in the terms of employment of President Teresa Sullivan.

UVA has confirmed three board members called the special meeting: Macdonald Caputo, Hunter Craig, and Timothy Robertson.

The board's clerk says they need a simple majority vote in order to reinstate Sullivan. So if all 15 voting members of the board appear on Tuesday, only 8 votes are needed.

UVA Faculty Senate Chair George Cohen says he has reason to believe Sullivan would accept reinstatement, if offered by the board of visitors.

"We are very excited," said Cohen. "Very optimistic. This is an amazing, unprecedented development and it is really the culmination of what we've been looking for. We're hopeful to have our president back very soon."

The special meeting announcement comes as the deans from 10 of the 11 schools at UVA stood up against the board of visitors asking for Sullivan's reinstatement. They issued a statement Thursday saying the board needs to reverse its decision.

Thursday, former Governor Tim Kaine also called for Sullivan to be reinstated. He appointed half of the board of visitors, and said they made a mistake by not holding a meeting before Sullivan's removal.

NBC29 spoke to Sullivan's husband, Doug Laycock, about the board's meeting announcement. He had no comment on the situation and says anything they said would not be helpful to the process right now.



Click here to view Sullivan's amended employment contract made public on Tuesday, June 19.