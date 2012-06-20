UVA Faculty Senate Organizes Fight for Sullivan's Reinstatement

The University of Virginia's Faculty Senate is calling all faculty to spring into action.

Tuesday, the group issued a statement to all faculty before holding office hours at Open Grounds just off University Avenue. A steady stream of people came in to sign up to serve on various task forces.

The group is trying to act quickly, get organized and get people to fight for the reinstatement of ousted President Teresa Sullivan.

George Cohen, chair of the UVA Faculty Senate, says this is a way to get the community involved. "Because the faculty continues to be very upset over the ouster of President Sullivan. Everyone keeps asking us 'What can I do? What can I do?' And we're trying to provide concrete things where we can use help and people can help us," said Cohen.

The senate has also started a Facebook page to keep the university community aware of what happens on grounds.

The group is also taking suggestions for questions to ask the interim president when the UVA Faculty Senate meets with him Thursday.