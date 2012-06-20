Emails Detail Timeline Leading to Sullivan Ouster

Emails between University of Virginia Rector Helen Dragas and former Vice Rector Mark Kington have surfaced.

Some emails detail a push for online learning at UVA to cut costs, but they also provide a timeline on the ousting of President Teresa Sullivan.

May 29th : The talk to meet with Sullivan began.

: The talk to meet with Sullivan began. May 31st : Details are received about a "strategic communications project" with a start price of $7,500.

: Details are received about a "strategic communications project" with a start price of $7,500. June 2nd : A draft announcement of Sullivan's resignation is tweaked.

: A draft announcement of Sullivan's resignation is tweaked. June 7th : Dragas asks to meet with Sullivan. Sullivan replies, "Is there anything you would like me to prepare?"

: Dragas asks to meet with Sullivan. Sullivan replies, "Is there anything you would like me to prepare?" June 8th : Sullivan is asked for her resignation at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Dragas and Kington meet with the Executive Vice President Michael Strine and UVA Provost John Simon.

: Sullivan is asked for her resignation at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Dragas and Kington meet with the Executive Vice President Michael Strine and UVA Provost John Simon. June 9th : Sullivan turns in her resignation.

: Sullivan turns in her resignation. June 10th : Dragas formally announces Sullivan's resignation to the public.

: Dragas formally announces Sullivan's resignation to the public. June 19th: Sullivan's amended employment agreement is made public.

To see the emails, click here and here.