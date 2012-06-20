Quantcast

Emails Detail Timeline Leading to Sullivan Ouster

Posted: Updated: June 20, 2012 01:41 PM EDT

Emails between University of Virginia Rector Helen Dragas and former Vice Rector Mark Kington have surfaced.

Some emails detail a push for online learning at UVA to cut costs, but they also provide a timeline on the ousting of President Teresa Sullivan.

  • May 29th: The talk to meet with Sullivan began.
  • May 31st: Details are received about a "strategic communications project" with a start price of $7,500.
  • June 2nd: A draft announcement of Sullivan's resignation is tweaked.
  • June 7th: Dragas asks to meet with Sullivan. Sullivan replies, "Is there anything you would like me to prepare?"
  • June 8th: Sullivan is asked for her resignation at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Dragas and Kington meet with the Executive Vice President Michael Strine and UVA Provost John Simon.
  • June 9th: Sullivan turns in her resignation.
  • June 10th: Dragas formally announces Sullivan's resignation to the public.
  • June 19th: Sullivan's amended employment agreement is made public.

To see the emails, click here and here.

  • Emails Detail Timeline Leading to Sullivan OusterMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story