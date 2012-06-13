Huguely Defense Team Files Motion for Change of Venue

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

George Huguely's new civil defense team has filed two motions - one asking to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit, the other asking for a change of venue.

Huguely was found guilty in February of second-degree murder for killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information.

Yeardley Love's mother, Sharon, is bringing the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against Huguely. His attorneys - two Richmond-based lawyers - are asking for the suit to be thrown out. But if it comes to a trial, they want a change of venue.

NBC29 Legal Analyst Lloyd Snook said, "Clearly anytime you have this much publicity, they're concerned that the jury pool already knows so much about the case they can't possibly put it all aside."

In the filing, the defense claims Huguely would be unable to receive a fair trial in Charlottesville, and therefore, requests a change in venue.

The second filing states the Love family did not provide enough information in which to base the civil suit, and therefore, the case should be dismissed.

Click here to read the motions. Huguely will be formally sentenced August 30.