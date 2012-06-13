Virginia State Police, FBI Launch Harrington Media Campaign

Virginia State Police and the FBI have launched their latest media campaign to catch Morgan Harrington's killer.

Digital billboards are currently running in Richmond, Roanoke, Northern Virginia and more than 20 other East Coast states. Public service announcements will hit the airwaves featuring the latest digitally enhanced sketches of a suspect.

One of the public service announcements features Metallica's lead singer James Hetfield asking anyone with information to come forward.

Harrington was at a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena when she went missing in October 2009. She was last seen on the Copeley Road Bridge, and her remains were found a few months later on an Albemarle County farm.

The FBI says the suspect in Harrington's death has been forensically linked to a 2005 sexual assault in Fairfax County.