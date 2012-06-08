Commonwealth Files Response to Huguely Defense Motion

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

The decision about a new trial for George Huguely is on the horizon. Friday Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman filed a response to Huguely's defense team.

Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information.



The defense team is seeking a new trial for a number of reasons including jury issues and Rhonda Quagliana's illness during the February trial.

The judge will take up the issue on June 29.