Commonwealth Files Response to Huguely Defense Motion

The decision about a new trial for George Huguely is on the horizon.  Friday Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman filed a response to Huguely's defense team.

Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information

The defense team is seeking a new trial for a number of reasons including jury issues and Rhonda Quagliana's illness during the February trial.

The judge will take up the issue on June 29.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

