Crews Respond to Charlottesville Apartment Fire

Charlottesville Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. The call came about 1:15 a.m. to a reported structure fire at 2204 North Berkshire Road.

Upon arrival, Fire Captain Brian Powell said firefighters found a grease fire on the stove. There was heavy smoke, but the only damage appeared to be contained to the stove. A woman who was in the unit at the time of the fire was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but did not receive treatment.

No major injuries are reported.