Help Save the Next Girl Releases New Sketch of Harrington Murder Suspect

The FBI has released a new sketch of the man connected to the disappearance and murder of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington.

An new alert was posted Sunday night on the Help Save the Next Girl Facebook page. It shows a revised sketch of the man state police have connected through DNA to a sexual assault in Fairfax County and the murder of 20-year-old Morgan Harrington.

Harrington was last seen outside a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville in October 2009. Her body was found in January 2010 on Anchorage Farm in Albemarle County.

Help Save the Next Girl, is a campaign started by the parents of Morgan Harrington to raise awareness of their daughter's abduction and murder, and to bring awareness to the vulnerability of young women and empowering them to make the best choices for their own safety.