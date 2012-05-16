Quantcast

2nd Viewing of Huguely Evidence, Time Up for Lawsuit Response

Wednesday marks two important dates involving convicted murderer George Huguely.  It's the second viewing of the evidence used to convict him, and time is up for Huguely's response to a multimillion dollar wrongful death lawsuit.

The evidence went on display inside the same courtroom where Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information.

About two dozen people from the general public attended the second viewing Wednesday at Charlottesville Circuit Court to look at the trial evidence.  That's the same number of people who showed up Tuesday, but the crowd then was mainly media.

Those watching the interrogation tape, 200 non-sensitive photographs and messages say they came to watch because the case shook this community to its core.

Peter Kleeman, who viewed the Huguely trial evidence, said, "I was curious about the process, the procedure, the interrogation and to try to see why information was not made available earlier.  How sensitive is this information?  I just wanted to go to see how the procedures went."

Also, Huguely was served with a $30 million civil lawsuit on April 26.  In Virginia, there is a 21-day period where Huguely and his attorney have to reply.  That has not happened, but the court clerk says Huguely might get some more lead time since he is in jail at this point in time. 

Huguely will be formally sentenced for second-degree murder on August 30.

