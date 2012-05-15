Evidence from Huguely Murder Trial Shown to Public

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

The non-sensitive evidence from the George Huguely murder trial was shown to the public Tuesday morning. Tuesday night, a juror for that trial says it was one of those pieces of evidence that stood out the most.

The evidence went on display inside the same courtroom where Huguely was convicted in February of murdering University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010. Click here for case background information.

In about a two-hour period Tuesday, we saw the interrogation tape, about 200 pictures, and email and text message exchanges that were used during the trial. The messages were never read aloud in court, copies were handed to jurors.

On the issue of Love finding Huguely with two high school-aged girls, Love said, "You're the biggest scumbag I've ever met." Huguely said, "You're so (expletive) stupid."

In another exchange Huguely said, "Don't jump to conclusions. You can't believe half of what you hear" - referring to his alleged indiscretions. Love said, "You're constantly hiding stuff from me. I will always think you are a lying scumbag."

In pictures provided, we saw a three-inch blood stain on Love's bedroom carpet. We saw a large blood stain on the middle of her pillow with blood also on her comforter. There were photos of the 12-inch hole that Huguely kicked through her bedroom door and the cuts around his right leg.



The longest and most talked about pieces of evidence was the video of Huguely during his interrogation. The hour long interview starts out as a casual conversation between Huguely and detectives. They're in a small, white cinder block room at the police department.

Huguely demonstrates to officers how Love's head hit the wall. When they tell him she's dead, he hangs his head and begins to cry. Police cuff him. The tape ends with Huguely breathing heavily and sobbing with his face on a table.

Ian Golmski, a juror during the Huguely murder trial, said on Tuesday, it was that video that made him believe Huguely didn't intend to kill Love.

"I think its greatest value was seeing the psychological state of mind George was in essentiality the day…You have to remember the timing of this…he's either extremely hung over or he's still drunk from the night before and he's not thinking straight. Not even capable of realizing what the situation is," explained Golmski.

"When things start off he's basically a bad boy with his hand caught in the cookie jar and then when they tell him Yeardley's dead there is a very big change in his demeanor and you can see the psychological pain and breakdown he's going through in all that and I think that's some of the most real information we got there," he added.

NBC29 Legal Analyst Lloyd Snook said, "When you see George Huguely putting his head down on the table, putting head in hands, you get a greater sense of what he was experiencing and what he must have been thinking."

Golmski believed the emotion Huguely showed in the video and in court.

"He would have had to have been a fantastic actor to pull off the emotional response he did in that video. I found it very believable. There's something about seeing a live person crying...to look over at the video screen and seeing George suffering also looking to my right and seeing him also crying too...just an emotionally charged situation for everybody," he said.

About two dozen people were inside the courtroom Monday. All but one were media. Another viewing is set for Wednesday at 1:30 in the afternoon.