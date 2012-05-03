Quantcast

Remembering Yeardley

Two years ago today Yeardley Love lost her life to her on-again off-again boyfriend George Huguely. After a very public trial, her teammates on the lacrosse team are trying their best to remember her in a positive light on a very tough day.

Late Wednesday night, members of the University of Virginia lacrosse team turned Beta Bridge into a "One Love" canvas. The One Love Foundation was started in her memory, and is a phrase teammates and friends use to commemorate her memory.

Teammates say Yeardley would not want them to be sad, rather she would want them to celebrate her life and be together on hard days like this one.

