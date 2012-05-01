Quantcast

Non-Sensitive Evidence in Huguely Trial to Go on Display

Non-sensitive evidence from George Huguely's murder trial will go on public display later this month.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk Llezelle Dugger says they have 199 photographs that have been approved for two separate days of viewing.

Pictures of the crime scene without Yeardley Love's body in it will be put on display along with pictures of text messages sent between her and her killer - George Huguely. Also on display will be Huguely's hour-long interrogation tape and pictures of physical evidence in the case, including the door Huguely kicked down and Love's bloody comforter.

Dugger said, "We'll be showing on the large screen TV and the IT department here in the city of Charlottesville is helping me out with that.  We'll be showing the video of Mr. Huguely's statement and will also be showing running pictures and slideshow kind of thing pictures of the evidence."  

This is a temporary ruling from Judge Edward Hogshire until he can decide if that evidence will be put on CDs and given out. Those who attend the viewing cannot take pictures or record anything on the viewing dates - May 15 at 9:30 a.m. and May 16 at 1:30 p.m. - in the main courtroom where Huguely was convicted.      

A $30 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Huguely by the Love family. Huguely is set to be formally sentenced at the end of August.

The NBC29 newsroom received the following release from the city of Charlottesville:

The Charlottesville Circuit Court will hold a viewing of "non-sensitive" evidence from the Commonwealth of Virginia vs. George W. Huguely, V. trial on Tuesday, May 15th at 9:30am and Wednesday, May 16th at 1:30pm.

Evidence will include a 64 minute Charlottesville Police interrogation of George Huguely and other material witnessed by the jury in February 2012. 

Absolutely no electronic devices will be allowed. Recording, reproduction or replay of these materials will be strictly prohibited.

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story