Non-Sensitive Evidence in Huguely Trial to Go on Display

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Non-sensitive evidence from George Huguely's murder trial will go on public display later this month.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk Llezelle Dugger says they have 199 photographs that have been approved for two separate days of viewing.

Pictures of the crime scene without Yeardley Love's body in it will be put on display along with pictures of text messages sent between her and her killer - George Huguely. Also on display will be Huguely's hour-long interrogation tape and pictures of physical evidence in the case, including the door Huguely kicked down and Love's bloody comforter.

Dugger said, "We'll be showing on the large screen TV and the IT department here in the city of Charlottesville is helping me out with that. We'll be showing the video of Mr. Huguely's statement and will also be showing running pictures and slideshow kind of thing pictures of the evidence."

This is a temporary ruling from Judge Edward Hogshire until he can decide if that evidence will be put on CDs and given out. Those who attend the viewing cannot take pictures or record anything on the viewing dates - May 15 at 9:30 a.m. and May 16 at 1:30 p.m. - in the main courtroom where Huguely was convicted.

A $30 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Huguely by the Love family. Huguely is set to be formally sentenced at the end of August.

The NBC29 newsroom received the following release from the city of Charlottesville: