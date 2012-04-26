Love's Mother Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Huguely

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Thursday Sharon Love filed a $30 million civil lawsuit against George Huguely. He's the man who was convicted of murdering her daughter Yeardley.

The civil lawsuit is against Huguely, who was convicted of second-degree murder in Charlottesville Circuit Court in February.

In the filing, Sharon is asking for $29.4 million in compensatory damages. She and Lexie Love, Yeardley's sister, are the beneficiaries. They are also asking for $1 million in punitive damages, plus interest.

NBC29 Legal Analyst Lloyd Snook said, "There's a clear case of liability against Huguely. There'd be an extremely bizarre theory to get anybody else into this case. They went for the quick, the simple, the easy theory."

Snook also says it would come from an insurance company. "Buying into that the, that it was an accident," he stated. "That's what insurance is for. Insurance covers accident."

In the court papers, Sharon claims that Huguely failed to use ordinary care leading to an accident, which resulted in Yeardley's death. The lawsuit said that Huguely acted with such indifference that his conduct constituted an utter disregard of caution, amounting to a complete neglect of Yeardley's safety.

The filing also says that Huguely was aware, or should have been aware, that his conduct would probably result in Yeardley's injury or death.

The Loves are asking for a jury trial in the filing.

Meanwhile, Huguely is set to be formally sentenced in August. He faces up to 26 years in prison.