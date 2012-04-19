Love Family Set to File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A wrongful death civil lawsuit is set to be filed in the murder of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

A judge says the lawsuit can move forward, granting Sharon Love – Yeardley's mother – access to the commonwealth's files. But the judge isn't ready to open up those same files to the media.

Convicted murderer George Huguely had nothing to say about a wrongful death lawsuit when bailiffs walked him into court. The lawsuit is set to be filed in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.

The UVA lacrosse player was killed in May 2010 at her apartment on 14th Street in Charlottesville. Huguely, her killer, has been convicted of second-degree murder.

The court filing indicates that Sharon Love and Lexie Love, Yeardley's sister, will be the beneficiaries of the wrongful death claims.

A judge says Sharon Love's lawyers can work with the commonwealth's attorney to obtain some of his materials and information used in the criminal prosecution of Huguely.

Mahlon Funk, Sharon Love's attorney, said, "In due course, everything you might ask me will be answered. But for now no comment. It would inappropriate at this time."

Under Virginia law, both people and corporations can be named in the lawsuit. The Love family says Huguely, his family, and the University of Virginia have not been ruled out.

Also in court, the judge did not rule on a media request to release trial evidence.

H. Robert Yates, a media attorney, said, "We tried to craft a plan that would alleviate some of the burdens that the clerk office would have, while still balancing some of the sensitive evidence."

The judge is considering two plans and will make a decision in late May.

Huguely will be formally sentenced on August 30. He faces up to 26 years in prison.

