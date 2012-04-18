Sharon Love Speaks Out at the White House

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Sharon Love had very strong words for George Huguely Wednesday. Less than two months after Huguely was convicted of her daughter's murder, Love was a guest of Vice President Joe Biden, speaking out about domestic violence.

Huguely was convicted at Charlottesville Circuit Court and is facing up to 26 years in prison for his crime. Sharon Love was too emotional to speak after the trial, but Wednesday it is a very different story.

Sharon Love shared her emotional story at the White House Wednesday, speaking out about her slain daughter, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, and her killer - whom she described as "an out of control lacrosse player with a violent past."

Yeardley, a victim of domestic violence, was murdered in May 2010 at her apartment on 14th Street in Charlottesville. Huguely, troubled with drinking problems, has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

As a guest of Vice President Biden, Sharon Love promoted the Violence Against Women Act, which provides funding to combat domestic violence. Congress is debating the legislation's reauthorization.

United States Attorney General Eric Holder said, "It is inconceivable to me, know what we are the process of, a debate about something proven so effective. So needed for the future."

The infusion of funding comes as two million are injured each year from domestic violence with three deaths per day.

Yeardley's family is taking on the fight, through the One Love Foundation with a mission to prevent a family from having to go through what they still are.

"As hard as it is to realize that nothing will bring Yeardley back to us, that same realization is our driving force to keep her memory alive," Sharon Love said.

At the White House, Biden called domestic violence the cardinal sin of sins.

Meanwhile, Huguely is set to be formally sentenced in Charlottesville Circuit Court on August 30.