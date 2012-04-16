Huguely Sentencing Set for August 30

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

There was drama inside the courtroom Monday morning as lawyers tried to set a date to sentence George Huguely.

Monday, Huguely's defense team, Rhonda Quagliana and Fran Lawrence showed up late and were scolded by Judge Edward Hogshire. That set the tone for the next 30 minutes as all sides hammered out future dates in the case.

In the end, Judge Hogshire ruled that Huguely will be sentenced on August 30. It will take about half a day to get through a number of witnesses who will testify at the hearing.

In February, Huguely was found guilty of second-degree murder and grand larceny in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love. The jury recommended 26 years - 25 for second-degree murder and one year for grand larceny.

NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook said, "It was too hard for them to try to at 10:30 at night in February to come up with a date for a sentencing so they said let's wait and put it off until docket call and decide then."

Huguely's defense team wanted the sentencing to happen as late as possible. The commonwealth's attorney, Dave Chapman, said the Love family needs closure. Judge Hogshire also said in court Monday that the case has gone on way too long.

"The defense, of course, wants to be able to say we left no stone unturned. They have things they guess they want to be able to argue for a lesser sentence, to be able to argue for a new trial. The prosecution wants closure for the victim's family," said Snook.

Huguely's lawyers are expected to ask for a new trial, but have to file that motion by May 25. In a motion filed Monday, the defense said it will take two months for trial transcripts and wanted more time.

However, Snook said, "It is unlikely that there's going to be any issue that's so compelling that will cause the judge to say 'you know, you're right, I really blew that.'"

A hearing on a request to have some of the evidence released to the media is now set for Thursday afternoon.