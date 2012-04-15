Friends Remember Yeardley Love at First 5K Run for Yeards

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Monday, the date of convicted murderer George Huguely's sentencing trial will be decided, but Saturday it was the memory of his victim, Yeardley Love that brought hundreds to the University of Virginia.

Saturday, around 350 people laced up their sneakers to take part in the first "5K Run for Yeards." It's an event her sorority sisters at Kappa Alpha Theta hope will keep memories of her alive on grounds long after they graduate.

Their goal is to never forget a sorority sister and friend who loved to keep her friends motivated. Recalling a fond memory, fourth year Maria Cain, a sorority sister of Love said, "she was just keeping us going and positive and awesome and it made us all want to try harder and be there for her."

"She was fun loving - I remember her laughter," said another sorority sister Chloe Lyons, a fourth year.

Love's sisters decided to start up what they hope will be an annual event to remember the murdered UVA student.

Margaret Fisher, the chapter's advisory board chairperson said, "We wanted to do something very positive - we want the whole community here today in remembrance of Yeardley - and in years to come."

And it's the running that also helps them remember Love's spirit. On the back of the event's shirt is printed a "#1" – in remembrance of Love's jersey number as a high school and college lacrosse player.

Lyons said, "It is so uplifting to be running and see all the number ones down the race course - it sort of makes you run harder."

And with her killer's sentencing looming, friends want to focus on the positive. "It is really good for us if we can get some positive press and say we've raised this much money on April 14 - and have that around when George is being sentenced," said Cain.

"There never will be a closure," acknowledged Lyons. "But I think having all that negativity finished and [now] taking Yeardley's memory and move on with her in mind."

On Saturday, $7,000 was raised which will be donated to The One Love Foundation which promotes healthy development and character in young people and the Yeardley Reynolds Love Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund was set up by the Delta Chi chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta for current members and alumni to receive funds in times of need.

Click here for more information about the race.