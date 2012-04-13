UVA Town-Gown Event Focuses on Public Service

University of Virginia students and faculty are getting together for a town-gown discussion of public service.

The occasion is the third annual "Innovation in Public Service Conference" scheduled Friday on the Charlottesville campus. The conference will take up topics such as linking academics with community service and advice on generating public service work.

Students will also compete for $400 in prizes during a "pitch competition" in which they present their ideas for a nonprofit organization, a large-scale fundraiser and other service ideas.

Friday's conference is one of three public service events on campus this year.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.