Competency Hearing Set for Rashad Riddick

Competency Hearing Set for Rashad RiddickPosted: Updated: April 4, 2012 05:02 PM EDT
Competency Hearing Set for Rashad RiddickMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Related Articles: Madison Triple MurderRelated Articles: Madison Triple MurderMore>>
Triple Murder in Madison
Triple Murder in MadisonThree family members were found shot to death in their home on Forest Drive in Madison County Saturday.Full StoryThree family members were found shot to death in their home on Forest Drive in Madison County Saturday.Full Story
Triple Murder Suspect Arrested
Triple Murder Suspect ArrestedThe statewide search for a suspect in Saturday's triple murder in Madison County is over.Full StoryThe statewide search for a suspect in Saturday's triple murder in Madison County is over.Full Story
Madison Murder Suspect Related to Victims
Madison Murder Suspect Related to VictimsMurder suspect Rashad Riddick not only has a past criminal record, but the charges he now faces are for killing members of his own family.Full StoryMurder suspect Rashad Riddick not only has a past criminal record, but the charges he now faces are for killing members of his own family.Full Story
Madison County Triple Murder Suspect Indicted on 11 Charges
Madison County Triple Murder Suspect Indicted on 11 ChargesThe man accused of killing three members of his own family last year has been indicted by a grand jury and will head to trial.Full StoryThe man accused of killing three members of his own family last year has been indicted by a grand jury and will head to trial.Full Story
Madison Triple Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
Madison Triple Murder Suspect Makes First Court AppearanceRashad Riddick, the man accused of killing three people in Madison county Saturday, went before a judge Thursday morning.Full StoryRashad Riddick, the man accused of killing three people in Madison county Saturday, went before a judge Thursday morning.Full Story
Competency Hearing Set for Rashad Riddick
Competency Hearing Set for Rashad RiddickThe man accused of killing three family members in Madison County will have a competency hearing next month. Rashad Riddick had a motions hearing Wednesday morning.Full StoryThe man accused of killing three family members in Madison County will have a competency hearing next month. Rashad Riddick had a motions hearing Wednesday morning.Full Story
Madison County Triple Murder Suspect Attacks Attorney at Competency Trial
Madison County Triple Murder Suspect Attacks Attorney at Competency Trial
Rashad Riddick Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial
Rashad Riddick Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial