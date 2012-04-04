Competency Hearing Set for Rashad Riddick

The man accused of killing three family members in Madison County will have a competency hearing next month. Rashad Riddick had a motions hearing Wednesday morning in Madison County Circuit Court.

It has not been determined if Riddick can represent himself. The competency hearing is set for May 30.

Prosecutors say Riddick killed his uncle, his uncle's wife and her daughter. Riddick faces six counts of capital murder and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.