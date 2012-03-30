Fairfax Co. Cold Case Squad Aids Culpeper Probe

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) - A new investigation of the 1996 slaying of a Culpeper County woman is getting help from the Fairfax County Police Department's Cold Case Squad.

Fairfax County officers posted fliers Thursday containing a photo of the victim, 74-year-old Thelma Scroggins, and new contact information for tipsters.

Detective Chris Flanagan tells the Culpeper Star Exponent that the Cold Case Squad is assisting Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Raymond Morrough.

Morrough was named special prosecutor for the case earlier this month. He will decide whether Michael Wayne Hash will be retried for Scroggins' death.

In February, a federal judge overturned Hash's 2001 capital murder conviction and life sentence, citing prosecutorial and police misconduct.

