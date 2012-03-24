Members of IIDA Visit Martha Jefferson Hospital Arts in Healthcare Program

A program at Martha Jefferson Hospital that displays art to help patients heal is gaining attention around the region.

The Mid-Atlantic chapter of the International Interior Design Association hosted a trip from Washington, D.C., to the Pantops facility Saturday to learn about the Arts in Healthcare program and the principles the hospital uses to create a healing environment.

The visiting group included Anita Boles, the president of the Society for Arts in Healthcare. "What you see on the walls, all the way around here, are many of the local artists from the community that bring their culture and bring aspects of this community into this building," she said.

The Arts in Healthcare program also ties music into the healing experience by bringing in a volunteer pianist every day. Starting April 1, the hospital will host art tours by appointment.