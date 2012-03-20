Hospital Food Gets Gourmet Treatment at Martha Jefferson

When Martha Jefferson Hospital moved to Pantops, they vamped up dining options, transforming hospital food, into a gourmet culinary experience.

One of the new favorites is piping hot pizzas prepared in the hospital's own brick hearth pizza oven. Chefs prepare around 50 pizzas a day for patients, families and staff.

"Pizza is one of the most popular items," said MJH Director of Food Service Katherine Boucher. "I think people are really surprised when they come into the cafeteria and see Larry stretching the dough, and chopping the vegetables, and preparing it right in front of them."

You can expect the standard cheese and pepperoni offerings, but you'll find some fun options too, such as, cheeseburger pizza, or pizza topped with dates, bacon and blue cheese.