Madison County Triple Murder Suspect Indicted on 11 Charges

The man accused of killing three members of his own family last year has been indicted by a grand jury and will head to trial.

Rashad Riddick is accused of shooting and killing his uncle James Clarke Jackson, Jackson's wife Karen and her daughter, Chante Davis, in their Madison County home.

Monday, a jury indicted him on 11 charges including six counts of capital murder and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. A pretrial motions hearing is now set for Wednesday, March 7.

Reported by NBC29 HD News