The Women's Committee Presents Check to Martha Jefferson Hospital

The Women's Committee (TWC) is celebrating thousands of dollars raised for Martha Jefferson Hospital.

TWC presented a check for $335,000 to the hospital Wednesday at the Farmington Ballroom in Albemarle. The money comes from their "In The Pink Tennis Tournament" and Martha's Market. All of the cash will go towards women services.

Terri Bailey of Martha's Market says, "We have yearly screening for women who are not able to afford mammograms and we follow those women to beginning to end. If those women have problems and they need more care, were there for them."

Martha's Market will kick off its 19th annual event on October 11 at John Paul Jones Arena with 70 vendors from across the country.