UVA Students Using Huguely Trial as Learning Tool

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

For some people, the George Huguely murder trial is a lesson and the courthouse is a classroom. University of Virginia students are showing up daily to watch the case unfold. The students are taking an Introduction to Law class and one of their assignments is to watch trials play out in Charlottesville.

We talked to two second-year students who are watching the trial of former UVA lacrosse player George Huguely who is accused of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend Yeardley Love.

Robert Griffon says, "What I'm most into, I would like to see is how the defense and prosecution interact. I'd like to see the back and forth and the interplay between them and how one plays off the witnesses and the cross-examination of others."

Jonathan Wulkan says, "I'm most interested in just seeing how the cross-examination of the witnesses works, how the whole process works, the way the prosecutors and the defenders can raise motions and just getting a sense of what the whole thing is like."

For many people, their experience of a murder trial is limited to episodes of "Law and Order."

Wulkan says, "It's very similar, I found. I was here yesterday (Tuesday) and at times things got very heated, but there's obviously a lot less drama in the real world and its spread out over a lot longer period of time."

They say this real-life drama is also clearing up what can be very abstract classroom concepts, putting a face on the American legal system and how it works outside of a textbook.